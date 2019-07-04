Katharine McPhee Looks Gorgeous As She Twirls In Her Wedding Dress In New Video

Katharine McPhee is stunning!

The star shared a new video where she twirls in her Zac Posen wedding gown.

“Higher love,” she wrote tagging her new hubby David Foster.

The singer spoke to Vogue about her couture gown saying, “I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress.”

“I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity. Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David’s songs was notated on the back. It was the song, ‘The Colour of my Love,’ that he wrote for Celine Dion and René Angélil for their wedding day,” she added. “It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning. The wedding dress turned out to be more than I could’ve ever imagined, but what I didn’t expect was that Zac would also be with me as a guest and to personally oversee my every move.”

She also talked about her lavish veil.

“It was also very special to have David’s incredibly talented daughter Jordan—who is already an established a stylist—be with me for all my fittings and giving her input. I really don’t think that my veil [which was made of a pin-tucked tulle capeline] would have turned out the way it did without her input. It was such a cool concept. It was dramatic and original,” she told the publication.

Katharine is one gorgeous bride!

— Stephanie Swaim