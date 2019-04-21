Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Spotted Taking His Son Jack To Easter Service

Chris Pratt is celebrating Easter with his loved ones!

The engaged couple and Chris’ son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, were all spotted attending Easter service at St. Monica Catholic Church in Los Angeles on Sunday, an eyewitness tells Access.

It’s no surprise that the pair are spending their holiday at church!

Chris and Katherine’s relationship really blossomed thanks to their shared religious beliefs.

When the 39-year-old star announced his engagement to Arnold and Maria Shriver’s 29-year-old daughter back in January, Chris exclaimed on Instagram that he was “proud to live boldly in faith. ”

Adorably adding, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you.”

At the time, an inside source told PEOPLE that their faith is a huge reason why their relationship works.

“They click on a lot of levels, but definitely on a spiritual level,” the insider told the mag. “They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is. He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”

Katherine, Chris and Jack have also been spotted attending church services together in the past.

Just last week, Chris’ ex-wife, Anna Faris, gave Access a hilarious update on their 6-year-old son.

“I know that all parents probably say this, but he is disgustingly cute. It makes you just want to vomit,” she confessed.

The “House Bunny” star also revealed that Jack recently snagged a pair of scissors and chopped his own hair off.

“He just cut his hair. He had kind of long bangs … and he just chopped them right off.”

Adding, “I tried to not overreact, you know I was just like, ‘oh, oh, alright … um … you cut your hair. Maybe we will work on that.’

