Katherine Schwarzenegger & Daughter Lila Twin In Pink Swimsuits After Her 1st Birthday: ‘What A Magical Year’

Katherine Schwarzenegger is looking back on her blissful first year of parenthood!

In a new Instagram post on Monday, “The Gift of Forgiveness” author shared a sweet photo of her and her 1-year-old daughter Lyla Maria enjoying some mother-daughter time by the ocean. Lyla wore an adorable pink and white gingham swimsuit and sunhat, while Katherine wore a bikini in a near-identical print.

Katherine shared the snap on Aug. 9, one day shy of a full year since she and husband Chris Pratt announced Lyla’s birth to the world.

“About this time last year, I became a mama,” she captioned her post. “What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!”

“Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her,” she added, referencing their twinning photo by the sea.

Katherine also told fans how excited she was in the lead-up to her daughter’s first birthday.

“I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow. Happy happy! My little girl is 1!” she wrote.

When Access Hollywood caught up with Chris at the premiere of “The Tomorrow War” last month, he revealed that he and Katherine were planning to get some family members together to celebrate Lyla’s 1st birthday.

“We’re going to throw a party, you know, a family party. … We’re just going to celebrate her. It’ll be more about us than her – because she’s not going to really know what’s going on at 1 year old – but we’ll make it about her mom,” he shared.

Chris is always taking the time to make things special for Katherine and let her know how loved she is. During an Instagram Q&A on June 7 – one day before their second wedding anniversary – he revealed some of his favorite things about his wife.

“Her smile, her patience, her fortitude. Her devotion, as a mother, as a wife. Her laugh, even at inappropriate times, like at a funeral or something. It’s pretty contagious,” he wrote.

“It’s our anniversary tomorrow – happy anniversary! Wish her a happy anniversary,” he added.

