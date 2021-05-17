Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Clicked Right Away With Hubby Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt clicked right away with her husband Chris Pratt!

In a new interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 31-year-old author and mother dished to Drew about how she knew her hunky husband, Chris was “the one” right from the start and how they openly talked about their chemistry.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Daughter Katherine ‘Freaks Out’ When He Tries to Hold Her Baby

Katherine shared how she and Chris, 41, connected after their first meeting and things fell into place pretty quickly for them.

PHOTOS: Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt’s Sweet Couple Photos

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt’s Sweet Couple Photos View Gallery

“We talk about that a lot because I’m pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best,” Schwarzenegger Pratt said. “And I am so, so grateful and it’s so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he’s the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him,” she added.

RELATED: Katherine and Chris Share Rare Family Photo

The duo wed in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch outside Santa Barbara and welcomed their first child, baby girl, Lyla Maria in August 2021.

Chris also has a son Jack, 9, from his previous marriage to actress, Anna Faris. Katherine and Chris have been seen spending lots of quality time with their kids – and they have been spending even more family time together during the pandemic.

Last week, Chris shared an adorable selfie during “baby time” with Lyla and son Jack!

And Katherine opened up about the challenges of becoming a mother during the pandemic in a recent Instagram post!

“Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but I couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom,” she wrote to followers in a recent Instagram post.