Katherine Schwarzenegger Pre-Approved Sean Hayes’ ‘Will And Grace’ Joke About Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has a sense of humor when it comes to her husband Chris Pratt! “Will And Grace” star Sean Hayes revealed on “The Rachael Ray” show that he texted Katherine a photo of his script that included a dig about Chris to get her approval beforehand.

In the “Will And Grace” scene in question, Sean’s character Jack decides to adopt the “bible diet.” His character quips that since the diet consists of fruits, vegetables, and unleavened bread, it’s a diet that “only God and Chris Pratt eat.”

The joke seems to be a reference to Chris recently being outspoken about his faith, as well as his incredibly bulked-up bod for his role as “Star-Lord” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Turns out, Sean is close with the famous couple, and wanted to run the line by Katherine before it aired! “I’m friends with Chris and Katherine, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and I took a snapshot of the script that says that and I texted it to Katherine and I said, ‘Katherine, is this OK to say about Chris?” Sean said to host Rachael Ray.

Katherine thought the joke was incredible. “She’s like, ‘It’s hilarious!’” Sean said of the 29-year-old’s response.

Now that’s a couple that knows how to take a joke!