Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Daughter Cassidy’s Wedding

Congratulations to Kathie Lee and her growing family!

The author announced that her daughter Cassidy tied the knot with her fiancé Ben Wierda over a week ago. The 66-year-old celebrated her daughter’s special day with an Instagram post of herself in Nashville, Tennessee.

“When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!” Kathie captioned the photo. The bride has yet to share photos of her special day to social media, but Cassie did post engagement photos of her and her hubby back in February.

“124 days,” the 26-year-old captioned the photo in a countdown to her wedding.

And it looks like there might be another Gifford wedding coming up—after all, Kathie’s son Cody popped the question to his own girlfriend Erika Brown in May 2019! Cassie celebrated her brother’s engagement at the time with a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram.

“So excited for what God has in store for these two. The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness.”