Kathie Lee Gifford Says Regis Philbin Was ‘Depressed’ Before His Death ‘Because of the COVID’

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her late friend Regis Philbin.

During a recent virtual appearance on “The Talk,” the TV icon shared how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic took a toll on Regis before he passed away in July.

“He had been depressed in the weeks and months earlier, because of the COVID. Regis couldn’t perform anywhere, nobody was out and about, he couldn’t be Regis for people, you know. And it broke his heart,” she shared.

The 67-year-old also noted that Regis lost “one of his dearest friends” to COVID-19, which didn’t help his mental state.

“He was pretty much in a depression I think. Regis just lived to make people happy. He certainly made me happy for the 35 years that we were great friends.”

The actress saw her former co-anchor just a few weeks before his death. Regis’ wife Joy later told Kathie Lee “that was the last time she heard him laugh.”

“That was a sweet gift from God to me that he blessed that friendship even at the very end. There was nobody like him ever, and there will never be another like him, ever,” she said on “The Talk.”

Regis passed away from heart failure at age 88 on July 24. He was later laid to rest at his beloved alma mater The University of Notre Dame, his family confirmed in a statement.

“Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday. Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you’ve given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you’ve shared,” the statement read in part.