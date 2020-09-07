Kathie Lee Gifford’s Son Cody Marries Longtime Love Erika Brown: ‘So Grateful’

Cody Gifford is married!

The 30-year-old son of Kathie Lee Gifford and the late Frank Gifford tied the knot with longtime love Erika Brown over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The proud mom announced the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the newlyweds holding hands. The groom wore a black suit and tie for the happy occasion, while his bride stunned in a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a tiara.

“God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful,” the former “Today” show host wrote.

Erika also celebrated the union, posting another beautiful shot from the ceremony on social media. “Happily Ever After… Matthew 19:6,” she captioned the pic. Kathie Lee replied in her daughter-in-law’s comments, writing, “Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!”

Cody and Erika have been dating since May 2013. The 67-year-old TV personality announced their engagement to the world in May 2019. “My son is engaged, and I couldn’t be happier for him and Erika,” she wrote at the time.

The Gifford family celebrated another happy occasion earlier this year when Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, wed Ben Wierda in June during an intimate backyard ceremony.

