Kathy Griffin’s Mother Passes Away At 99: ‘I Am Gutted’

Kathy Griffin took to social media late Tuesday night to share the tragic news that her mother Maggie Griffin had passed away.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” the comedian captioned a photo of herself drinking wine next to a pool. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it.”

But the comedian was able to keep her sense of humor amidst her grief. “Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day,” she concluded her post.

Kathy’s mother, who was 99 when she passed, had been suffering from dementia. The 59-year-old revealed her mother’s diagnosis last January, writing that the last time they had been able to have a “proper/coherent conversation” was the previous September.

“As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie,” Kathy wrote at the time. “I’ve always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard. The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her. Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.”

Kathy’s friends and fans took to social media following the news of her mother’s death to offer their condolences and support.

Actress Selma Blair commented on Kathy’s post, saying “Oh Kathy! I am so sorry. So sorry. She was always making me laugh when I watched you two.”

Journalist Maria Shriver also offered her condolences, writing “I’m so so sorry Kathy i know losing ones mother is one of life’s hardest blows no pain like it i know.”

Chrissy Teigen also took to social media to offer her support to the comedian, tweeting out her love for the celeb.

Oh Kathy. I am so, so sorry. We love you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Rest in peace, Maggie.