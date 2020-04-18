Katie Holmes Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes is one loving mama.

The actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter Suri Cruise a happy 14th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!” she wrote.

The 41-year-old star shared a photo of a whimsical “happy birthday” banner that featured roses and flowers hanging from a branch.

Suri’s dad Tom Cruise typically only posts things about his work life on Instagram but you never know maybe her famous dad will break tradition!

Katie previously raved about Suri to In Style talking about how much she loves her.

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it,” she said.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum continued, speaking about how strong her girl is.

“She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’” Katie said. “She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

The “First Daughter” alum also reflected on the intense spotlight she and her daughter have been cast under.

“I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us,” she said. “But there’s one video where I’m holding her — she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She’s pretty special.”

— Stephanie Swaim