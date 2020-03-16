‘Quantum Solace’ Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, another Hollywood celeb has revealed they tested positive for the disease: “Quantum Solace”actress Olga Kurylenko.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” the 40-year-old captioned a photo of her balcony on Instagram. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” The actress, who also starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2013 movie “Oblivion,” then shared her caption in Russian. Olga was born in Berdiansk, Ukraine, which was then the Ukrainian SSR.

Olga joins a growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus. Last week, megastar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting a new Baz Lehrmann Elvis movie in Australia.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor captioned his original post.

The “Forrest Gump” actor has since shared more photos with fans, assuring them that he and Rita are taking care of themselves while in quarantine.

Last week, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert also tested positive for the disease, which ultimately prompted the NBA to cancel their season. Rudy’s teammate Donovan Mitchell has also now tested positive for the disease, as has Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood.

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in self-quarantine after his wife Sophie tested positive for the disease.

As of Sunday night nearly 3,500 cases of coronavirus had been reported in the US alone, although experts say the actual numbers are likely much higher.