Katie Lee and Husband Ryan Biegel Welcome Baby Girl

Food Network star Katie Lee is a mom!

The 38-year-old chef and host revealed the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of herself snuggling her little bundle of joy.

“Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 9.2.20 Our hearts are so full,” she captioned in the post.

Katie announced that her and husband Ryan Biegel were expecting a baby in February by sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram writing, “ Eating for two. Baby Biegel is on the way!”

In April, during a virtual episode of her show, “The Kitchen,” the mom-to-be shared that she was pregnant with a girl. “Ryan and I have some good news to share. We decided to find out whether we’re having a boy or a girl.” She said before whipping out a strawberry shake for the reveal.

Katie opened up about the couple’s decision to find out the sex of the baby on Instagram writing, “Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September.”

She also thanked her fans for their support after she got candid in an essay for People in May about the couple’s struggles to conceive.

“I am so beyond appreciative to all of you who have sent me kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles last year. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some of us, it takes a village to have a child,” she added.

The couple have been enjoying their summer together and share sweet snaps of their beach strolls and yummy meals.

Congrats to the happy family!