Katy Perry Announces Final Shows Of Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry is wrapping up her Vegas residency in style.

The pop icon announced the final 10 dates of her “Katy Perry: PLAY” Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The 10 final performance dates include October 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14 and 31. And November 1, 3 and 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 AM PT.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of ‘PLAY’ ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” the pop star said in a statement.

The “American Idol” judge kicked off her residency in December 2021 and it has been beloved by fans ever since. It has since been nominated for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Best Residency” as well as being named winner for “Best Strip Headliner” by Best of Las Vegas in 2022.

