Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper, Gal Gadot & Hundreds More Sign Letter To President Biden On Israel-Hamas War

Hundreds of A-listers have signed an open letter to President Biden about the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper, Gal Gadot and many more joined forces to deliver a message to the commander-in-chief regarding future peace efforts in the region. Following news that multiple hostages, including two Americans, had been released, the website #NoHostageLeftBehind posted a lengthy note sharing that its celebrity signers were “heartened” over the rescues but wanted to stress the importance of focusing on the more than 200 still in captivity.

“We all want the same thing: Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace. Freedom from the brutal violence spread by Hamas. And most urgently, in this moment, freedom for the hostages,” the letter read in part. “We urge everyone to not rest until all hostages are released. No hostage can be left behind.”

Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7 after the Palestinian militant group launched terror attacks throughout the nation and kidnapped more than 200 people, many of whom are civilians. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes across the Gaza strip; as of Oct. 24, more than 5,000 people have reportedly been killed on both sides with no ceasefire in sight.

On Tuesday, the U.S., Canada and the United Nations reportedly pledged for a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict in order for food, water, medicine and other essentials to be brought to those suffering in Gaza.

See the full letter and list of signers here.