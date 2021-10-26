Katy Perry Gets Romantic Birthday Tribute From Orlando Bloom: ‘I’ll Celebrate You Today and Everyday’

Katy Perry was feeling all the love from her man on her special day.

In honor of the pop singer turning 37, her fiancé Orlando Bloom penned a romantic post for Katy’s birthday.

He shared a photo of the couple enjoying dessert as she blew out the candles and wrote, “We do life, we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. 🎂✨I love you. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

But Orlando isn’t just a romantic, he’s also a handyman at home.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star over the weekend was flexing his DIY muscles while decorating the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove’s room.

The dad, who also shares a son with ex Miranda Kerr, shared a shirtless video, taken by Katy Perry of himself building a toy for their daughter.

Katy can be heard in the video saying, “Dad of the year! oh yeah, stars their just like us.”

Orlando and Katy have been engaged since 2019 and welcomed their little girl in August 2020. The new mom celebrated her baby turning one on Twitter.

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

