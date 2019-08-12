Katy Perry Invites Taylor Swift To Orlando Bloom Wedding After Famous Feud, Reports Say

No bad blood here!

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift seem to be taking their friendship to the next level. Katy has apparently invited the former foe to her wedding to actor Orlando Bloom later this year and once again, we are shook.

A source giving “The Sun” the inside scoop says, “Katy and Taylor haven’t just made up, they are now very close friends.”

The “Lover” hitmaker even got a plus one! “Katy genuinely hopes Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn make the wedding. It’s a clear sign of just how much they have moved on,” the source added.

The pair have come a long way since the start of their infamous feud in 2014 when Katy allegedly “stole” Taylor’s backup dancers for her tour. The pop stars have since made peace and begun collaborating on projects together, first appearing together in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video and then reportedly reuniting on another “Lover” track centered on female empowerment.

This seems to be the reuniting theme, Taylor revealing to “Vogue” that their “happy meal” music video embrace was “actually a comment on how the media pits female pop stars against one another.”

Taylor went on the record and detailed a conversation she and Katy shared in “Vogue’s” September issue: “We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media,” Swift explains, “is they pick two people and it’s like they’re pouring gasoline all over the floor. All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us. It was: Who’s better? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you.”

The five-year feud took a friendly turn when Katy sent Taylor “a really nice note and an olive branch” to her Reputation stadium tour as a peace offering. “From that point on we’ve been on good terms,” the pop star explained.

“Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” Taylor gushed.

It appears Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have really buried the hatchet. If they’re happy, we’re happy. Now, bring on the music!

