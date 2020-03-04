Katy Perry Is Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom: See Her Baby Bump

Katy Perry has a bun in the oven!

On Wednesday night, Katy dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for “Never Worn White,” and not only did her fans get a big treat from the music video, the singer also revealed she’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Katy dropped the big baby news, by showing off her growing baby bump while posing in dreamy white lingerie and cradling her bump. And Katy made sure to address the happy news in a follow-up Instagram Live post.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Katy shared with her loyal fan base. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she added. “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s… I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Katy, 35, also let her fans in on some of her major pregnancy cravings, revealing that she loves to carry Tabasco and has been eating “the same burrito for weeks on end.”

It’s a happy ending for the “Roar” singer and her longtime love, Orlando Bloom. The duo first sparked romance rumors back in January 2016 when they hit a Golden Globes after-party together. The pair split briefly 10 months later, but then rekindled their romance and became engaged in February 2019. Orlando popped the question with a heat-shaped diamond ring. The pair are reportedly planning two weddings for this year.

Orlando has a 9-year-old son named Flynn from his previous relationship to Miranda Kerr, but Katy is said to have a close relationship with him.

Now all we can think about is Katy Perry singing lullabies to her bundle of joy!

