Every award show comes with fashion do’s and don’ts, and there’s no doubt that Katy Perry’s Grammy dress had a lot of us doing some…doubletakes!

The 34-year-old singer hit the red carpet last night in a show-stopping strapless gown with a silver neckline and a billowy, layered pink skirt.

Twitter wasted no time dropping about a dozen memes comparing Katy’s statement dress to other inanimate objects!

One user thought the dress looked like a stack of cupcake liners:

While another thought the “Firework” songstress looked identical to a classic “Barbie” cake topper:

Why is Katy Perry’s dress making me hungry #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ox7w3UNRNH — Hayley (@HayleyPhil) February 11, 2019

And for our personal favorite, a reference that only a true “Spongebob Squarepants” fan would understand:

katy perry's lookin' like squidward ate too many krabby patties huh? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DTZ81SjiQ4 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 11, 2019

Like the good sport that she is, Katy Perry was clearly enjoying the hilarious photoshopping that was happening – and she even posted one of her favorites!

“Hi to whoever made this edit,” she joked about the photo of her cropped onto a paint roller.

Is a dress even worth wearing if it’s not meme-friendly?

