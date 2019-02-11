Katy Perry Is Getting Hilariously Roasted For Her Grammys Dress

Every award show comes with fashion do’s and don’ts, and there’s no doubt that Katy Perry’s Grammy dress had a lot of us doing some…doubletakes!

Katy Perry attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old singer hit the red carpet last night in a show-stopping strapless gown with a silver neckline and a billowy, layered pink skirt.

Twitter wasted no time dropping about a dozen memes comparing Katy’s statement dress to other inanimate objects!

One user thought the dress looked like a stack of cupcake liners:

While another thought the “Firework” songstress looked identical to a classic “Barbie” cake topper:

And for our personal favorite, a reference that only a true “Spongebob Squarepants” fan would understand:

Like the good sport that she is, Katy Perry was clearly enjoying the hilarious photoshopping that was happening – and she even posted one of her favorites!

hi to whoever made this edit 😘

“Hi to whoever made this edit,” she joked about the photo of her cropped onto a paint roller.

Is a dress even worth wearing if it’s not meme-friendly?

