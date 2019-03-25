Katy Perry Leaves Several Thirsty Comments On Orlando Bloom’s Steamy Pic

Katy Perry is all sorts of thirsty for her fiancé Orlando Bloom and she is not afraid to show it!

Over the weekend, the “Firework” singer took to Instagram to leave quite a few sexy comments on Orlando’s pics from his photoshoot with Love magazine.

“SHE SAID HELL YAS,” she wrote to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” alum.

“I HAVE A FEVER,” she went on. “I’M SWEATING,” and “I’M FOAMING AT THE MOUTH.”

Things went from putting a ring on it to rabies in the comment section and it was a serious mood!

Last month the couple had a very romantic Valentine’s Day engagement, but not everything went according to plan!

The “American Idol” judge shared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that Orlando made the grand gesture in a helicopter, but had a little trouble coordinating the big question.

“We had champagne on the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert,” she said.

“So I’m reading it but I’m hearing like the champagne is broken, the bottle is everywhere, and I’m still looking at the note because he’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.”

Despite the bubbly mishap, Orlando was still able to surprise his new fiancée with all her family and friends once the helicopter landed!

The future Mrs. Bloom won’t be scared away that easy when the thirst is REAL.

