Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom And Their Dogs Had An Adorable FaceTime Date Together

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are too cute! The “Never Really Over” singer posted a screenshot of the couple’s FaceTime chat to Instagram where the two are each holding one of their matching pooches up to the camera.

The adorable pups are both micro teacup poodles named Nugget and Mighty.

And of course, no celebrity pair would be complete without a couple’s nickname! “Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ❤” Katy captioned the post. Her hubby definitely approved of their new moniker, commenting on the post “OK doe.”

The couple has been dating off-and-on since 2016, but Orlando put a ring on Katy’s finger on Valentine’s day of this year! “Full bloom,” Katy captioned her Instagram post, which could be a reference to her fiancé’s last name—or the massive pink-and-white flower engagement ring she’s rocking!

View this post on Instagram full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

While the two may be separated by distance, Orlando has made it clear that he’s with Katy for the long haul and even said in a recent interview that he wants to have kids together. “I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids,” the 42-year-old shared with “Man About Town.”

Orlando already has 8-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Seems like everything is more than O.K. with this happy couple!