Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Hit Misha Nonoo’s Wedding Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & More

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have arrived in style at one of the biggest weddings of the year!

The “Small Talk” songstress and her “Carnival Row” actor beau were photographed arriving at the nuptials of fashion stylist Misha Nonoo and businessman Michael Hess at the Villa Aurelia in Rome on Sept. 20.

Katy stunned in a flowing, strawberry pink gown with romantic shoulder detailing, while her fiancé paired a bow tie with his crisp navy suit. Hours before the big event, they were photographed wandering around The Eternal City in more casual attire, with Katy in a printed jumpsuit and Orlando in a peach dress shirt and slacks.

The night prior, the duo had fun at Misha and Mikey’s rehearsal dinner and were photographed sneaking a kiss at their table.

WATCH: Katy Perry Pranks Orlando Bloom With British Accent During Interview: ‘I Thought You Knew Me Better’



Katy and Orlando were two of many A-listers at the high-profile “I do’s.” Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner made a date night out of the ceremony, as did First Daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice also came to celebrate Misha and Mikey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were extra special guests at the wedding, as Misha is a mutual friend of both royals and is rumored to have been their matchmaker.

Katy and Orlando have been brushing shoulders with royalty a lot recently. The pair attended Ellie Goulding’s wedding in York, England, last month, where Eugenie, Beatrice and Duchess Sarah Ferguson were also guests.