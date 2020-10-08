Katy Perry Shares Orlando Bloom’s Secret To Putting Daughter Daisy To Sleep (EXCLUSIVE)

Orlando Bloom is the baby whisperer!

Katy Perry revealed her fiancé’s secret for putting their newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, to sleep while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans to promote the “American Idol” virtual open-call auditions on Oct. 20, 23 and 28 alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“There’s definitely a voice that I use, you know, the mom voice, the cooing voice,” she explained. “Orlando, actually, he’s such a good dad, and he has this little drum that he uses. And, he’ll bang his drum, and she’ll just go to sleep… He’s a cool dad, and he does a great job!”

Meanwhile, the “Smile” singer, who gave birth to her first child in August, confessed that she has been loving motherhood! “It’s pretty cool. I am a mom. It feels wild saying that,” she said, though she later added, “I might be running on fumes!”

But Luke also took a moment to commend the pop star for balancing an infant with her busy work schedule. “I will brag on Katy,” he said. “These are long, long days. I’ve got a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old, they’re rocking. They go to bed, you know, they sleep. I know she leaves here, and she’s probably up all night with Daisy. She is doing an amazing job.”

<p class=”author” style=”font-style: italic;”>— Gabi Duncan</p>