Katy Perry Shares Orlando Bloom’s Secret To Putting Daughter Daisy To Sleep (EXCLUSIVE)

Orlando Bloom is the baby whisperer!
Katy Perry revealed her fiancé’s secret for putting their newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, to sleep while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans to promote the “American Idol” virtual open-call auditions on Oct. 20, 23 and 28 alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
“There’s definitely a voice that I use, you know, the mom voice, the cooing voice,” she explained. “Orlando, actually, he’s such a good dad, and he has this little drum that he uses. And, he’ll bang his drum, and she’ll just go to sleep… He’s a cool dad, and he does a great job!”
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Meanwhile, the “Smile” singer, who gave birth to her first child in August, confessed that she has been loving motherhood! “It’s pretty cool. I am a mom. It feels wild saying that,” she said, though she later added, “I might be running on fumes!”
But Luke also took a moment to commend the pop star for balancing an infant with her busy work schedule. “I will brag on Katy,” he said. “These are long, long days. I’ve got a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old, they’re rocking. They go to bed, you know, they sleep. I know she leaves here, and she’s probably up all night with Daisy. She is doing an amazing job.”
<p class=”author” style=”font-style: italic;”>— Gabi Duncan</p>
