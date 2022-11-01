Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Get Added As CMA 2022 Performers

You are not going to want to miss this year’s CMA Awards. The Country Music Association just announced new additions to the performance lineup for the 56th award show, and it is going to be epic.

In addition to Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, who are hosting the show, there will be performances by Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.

Luke Combs, currently the reigning winner of the evening’s highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, will perform his latest single, “The Kind of Love We Make”, as will Cody Johnson, with his single, “Til You Can’t”.

The evening will also feature some exciting collaborations, including Elle King and The Black Keys performing “Great Balls of Fire”, which will honor recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty performing their rendition of “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)”.

Katy Perry and two-time CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett are also set to perform their recently released collaboration, “Where We Started”.

This new slate of artists joins an already impressive list of previously-announced scheduled performances for this year’s ceremony, including Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

Don’t miss “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm ET on ABC, available next day on Hulu.