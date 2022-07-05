Keanu Reeves Proves Once Again That He’s Super Nice By Answering Excited Boy’s Questions

Keanu Reeves is once again proving that he’s one of the nicest celebrities around.

The “Matrix” actor was traveling from London to New York when he was approached by a young fan in the airport and kindly took the time to answer his questions and give him an autograph. The sweet interaction was photographed by a TV producer, Andrew Kimmel who shared the heartwarming moment on Twitter.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one,” Andrew Tweeted.

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” he added in an additional Tweet.

Access Hollywood asked the “Matrix” star in 2021 about his reputation as being the “nicest man,” he replied, “There are a lot of nice men in Hollywood – and women.”

