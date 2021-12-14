Keanu Reeves Reflects On Working With Jaden Smith On ‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’ Over 10 Years Later

Keanu Reeves is reflecting on the time he worked with Jaden Smith!

The actor is on the upcoming 100th episode of “Red Table Talk,” where he spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

“The Matrix Resurrections” star reflected on starring in “The Day The Earth Stood Still” opposite Jaden Smith back in 2008.

“It was cool to work with you back then. We had some pretty intense scenes,” Keanu said. “You had some heavy lifting to do on your shoulders. You really rocked it.”

Jaden also called working with Keanu an “honor.”



“Just having the honor to be on set with you, to be able to watch you, when I was like so young, that was an amazing experience,” Jaden said.

“Red Table Talk” is celebrating their 100th episode in a big way, with not only Keanu, but also Carrie-Ann Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the show for a special “Matrix” reunion!

Tune in for the 100th episode of “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

— Stephanie Swaim

