‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End After 20th Season

It’s the end of an era for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The popular reality show, which has aired for over a decade on E!, will end in 2021.

Kim Kardashian West confirmed the news on her Instagram, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

She continued, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kim also reflected on the impact the show has had on her life, writing, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Khloe Kardashian also posted to her Instagram about the decision, writing, “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”

Kris Jenner shared a similar message on her Instagram, adding, “We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years…Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!”

— by Katcy Stephan