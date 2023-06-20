Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman Is ‘Gorgeous, Sexy, Adventurous’ In 56th Birthday Tribute

Keith Urban is showering Nicole Kidman with love as she celebrates a new year of life!

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress turned 56 on Tuesday, and her doting husband posted a romantic Instagram tribute in honor of her special day.

The country crooner shared a photo of his wife gazing at an owl on her nature walk.

In the snap, Nicole wore her signature red hair back in a ponytail and wore a sporty gray zip-up jacket and a baby pink baseball cap.

“To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby,” Keith captioned the shot, adding a string of exclamation points and kisses.

Nicole has spent seventeen birthdays with Keith as her husband! The pair tied the knot in June 2006 in Sydney, Australia, and are set to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary next week.

When Access Hollywood spoke to Keith at the 2023 Academy Awards, he told us that every day with Nicole is special, whether they’re on the red carpet or doing something more low-key.

“Every night is date night,” he explained of his and his wife’s life together. “Just going out, doesn’t matter where it is. Whether it’s the beach or here, it’s kind of the same feeling for me.”