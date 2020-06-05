Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen & More Stars Outraged Over Buffalo Officers Shoving 75-Year-Old Protester

Celebrities are speaking out after video surfaced of Buffalo, New York police officers violently shoving an elderly man to the ground during a protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The video contains graphic footage of the man’s injuries and had been viewed over 50 million times less than 12 hours after it was first posted.

The video, which was originally shared by local news station WBFO, showed the man peacefully approaching a line of police officers. Two officers were captured on video shoving the man with their hands and baton before he stumbled off-screen. A loud cracking sound was heard before the man was again seen lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be blood leaking out of his ear as police officers continued forward.

Buffalo Police originally claimed an unnamed man “tripped and fell” during the protest, but retracted the statement after the local news station shared the video. Two officers have since been suspended without pay for the incident, according to a tweet from Buffalo mayor Byron Brown.

The 75-year-old-man, who remains in “serious but stable” condition at an area hospital, has yet to be named.

Soon after the video came to light, celebrities began using their platforms to condemn the police’s actions. Seth Rogen, who has been vocal on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, questioned “what the f*ck is happening off camera” if incidents like this were captured on video.

Keke Palmer, who herself was recently videoed attending a peaceful protest in Los Angeles, had only one word: “Horrible.”

Here are other stars using their platform to speak out about the incident:

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.