Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen & More Stars Outraged Over Buffalo Officers Shoving 75-Year-Old Protester

Celebrities are speaking out after video surfaced of Buffalo, New York police officers violently shoving an elderly man to the ground during a protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The video contains graphic footage of the man’s injuries and had been viewed over 50 million times less than 12 hours after it was first posted.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The video, which was originally shared by local news station WBFO, showed the man peacefully approaching a line of police officers. Two officers were captured on video shoving the man with their hands and baton before he stumbled off-screen. A loud cracking sound was heard before the man was again seen lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be blood leaking out of his ear as police officers continued forward.

Buffalo Police originally claimed an unnamed man “tripped and fell” during the protest, but retracted the statement after the local news station shared the video. Two officers have since been suspended without pay for the incident, according to a tweet from Buffalo mayor Byron Brown.

The 75-year-old-man, who remains in “serious but stable” condition at an area hospital, has yet to be named.

Soon after the video came to light, celebrities began using their platforms to condemn the police’s actions. Seth Rogen, who has been vocal on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, questioned “what the f*ck is happening off camera” if incidents like this were captured on video.

Again, if they’re doing this to old white men ON camera, imagine what the fuck is happening off camera. https://t.co/aWM1sl8wRj — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 5, 2020

Keke Palmer, who herself was recently videoed attending a peaceful protest in Los Angeles, had only one word: “Horrible.”

Here are other stars using their platform to speak out about the incident:

This makes me sick. No one even helped this man up. Fire them all. https://t.co/mnlZCgC5dQ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 5, 2020

This is so difficult to watch but I urge you to if you can. An elderly man pushed over by Buffalo PD…he's bleeding. An officer leans down and is told to move on by another officer. Then the Buffalo PD tells the media that the man tripped…which is a clear lie via @WBFO pic.twitter.com/pOfpCHOq3m — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2020

THIS IS WHAT HE THINKS LAW & ORDER LOOKS LIKE….. https://t.co/lRKt0FrFSS — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) June 5, 2020

@NYGovCuomo The Buffalo Police Department LIED in their statement. We know that because we have VIDEO. The elderly man went up to talk to the police men and one threw him back and he fell and now has a skull fracture. ACCOUNTABILITY. https://t.co/gvksADn7Ti — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 5, 2020

Re: that awful video. Buffalo PD officially said that the man tripped & fell. If we didn’t have video there would have been no accountability. Why? Because one “bad apple” pushed him down but 20 “good apples” would have let him get away with it. It’s systemic. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2020

New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man…he falls backwards, hits his head…starts bleeding immediately…motionless.

Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?

pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020

Did this elderly man, who is bleeding out, while police walk by, survive? https://t.co/D0hXmDsOMy — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 5, 2020