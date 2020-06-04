Tyrese, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish And More Celebs Pay Respects At George Floyd’s Memorial

A memorial service was held Thursday for George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

During the service at North Central University in Minneapolis, Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a moving eulogy. “I know why George was calling for momma,” he said. “Maybe he was calling his momma because at the point he was dying, she was stretching his hands out, saying, ‘Come on George, I welcome you where the wicked will cease from troubling, where the weary will be at rest. There’s a place where police won’t put knees on your neck, George.’”

Sharpton then took a moment to acknowledge the famous faces who came to show their support, joking that they couldn’t relate to his experience of growing up with roaches in New York. He quipped, “Some of you rich Hollywood folk, Kevin Hart and Ludacris, don’t know what roaches are.”

Tiffany Haddish, Tyrese Gibson, Master P, and T.I. were also in attendance. For a powerful eight minute and 46 second moment of silence, Sharpton invited Haddish to join him on stage, where she shed tears.

A private service, which former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to attend, will be held on June 9 in Minneapolis. Additional services for Floyd will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, on June 6 and Houston, Texas, on June 8. Floyd’s family has accepted boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s offer to pay the costs of all the memorials.

Celebrities across the country have voiced their outrage at Floyd’s death, with stars like Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx and Halsey participating in protests against racial injustice.

— by Katcy Stephan