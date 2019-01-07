The breakout star from Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards won over America’s hearts with a tray of bottled water and modelesque stare.

Kelleth Cuthbert – now known to the internet as the “Fiji Water Girl” – skyrocketed to viral fame due to her ubiquitous photobombs behind a slew of red carpet stars.

Photographers captured dozens of snaps of the brunette beauty – who attended the Globes as a Fiji brand ambassador – quietly serving water behind A-listers such as Richard Madden, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum and Jim Carrey.

Her not-so-subtle background presence quickly captured the attention and imagination of social media users, who flooded Twitter with “Fiji Water Girl” jokes and memes.

The girl handing out FIJI Water at the red carpet is an icon. pic.twitter.com/7YQ5illghM — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) January 7, 2019

Although some users joked that her opportune positioning and camera-ready poses were intentional, Kelleth set the record straight to Access, telling us she “had no clue” that she’d made any sort of impact. In fact, it wasn’t until the red carpet wrapped that she realized that her face was making the rounds online.

“I was just working my shift, and right as the last people were trickling into the awards ceremony, we were handing the last bottles of water out,” she recalled. “And all these people were putting their phones in my face, saying, ‘You’re trending on Twitter! Look at this!'”

At first, Kelleth – who was one of multiple Fiji brand ambassadors at the Globes – shook it off.

“I thought that they meant Fiji was trending – I didn’t think they meant me specifically,” she said.

And the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Photobomb Actress 2018 goes to "Fiji Water Girl" #DigiFun pic.twitter.com/RSED1cJ0q2 — Digi (@digitelco) January 7, 2019

While she may not have meant to cause a social media frenzy, the Canadian – who is a seasoned fashion model – admits that her posing instinct may have kicked into gear when she was on the carpet.

“There are photographers at every angle, so no matter where you stand with your water, you’re in somebody’s way,” she explained. “So you just have to serve face the whole time, because you’re in somebody’s shot. You gotta look good!”

Now that she’s achieved internet fame, Kelleth is enjoying the ride – and not afraid to make fun of herself. She says she and her fellow Fiji water girls are “all in a group chat laughing about” her new meme status, and she’s already picked out some favorites.

“I love the one of me serving water to Kim Kardashian – that famous champagne-popping one, the one that broke the internet,” she said.

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHSHSHSHSHHSHSHSHSHHSHSSHSHHS FIJI WATER GIRL pic.twitter.com/lqMxhiJS7i — Aykun T (@aykun_) January 7, 2019

One internet post she laughed off was a “$100K contract” offer from an adult film company to keep their “performers fully hydrated.”

“They did not contact me,” she confirmed.

Golden Globes 2019 Afterparties View Gallery

With all eyes on her, Kelleth says her biggest dream moving forward would be to try her hand at acting.

“Maybe one day I’ll be getting photobombed on the red carpet,” she smiled. “We’ll see!”