Kelly Clarkson And Jimmy Fallon Sing Sonny And Cher’s ‘I Got You Babe’ Together!

Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon are the iconic karaoke duo we never knew we needed!

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old songbird hit the stage with “The Tonight Show” host to sing an iconic rendition of Sonny and Cher’s classic hit, “I Got You Babe.”

Kelly, 39, and Jimmy’s karaoke moment was part of a segment called “History of Duets” and the duo also took on other classic duets, including, Pink and Nate Ruess’ “Just Give Me a Reason.”



In their own words, the karaoke duo “totally nailed” their cover, and Jimmy, 47, got Kelly to hold his hand and blend their vocals so they could really sell the duet! With Kelly’s outstanding talents and Jimmy’s humor, this performance will go down in Kellyoke history as one of the best.

“I Got You Babe” was released as the first single from Sonny and Cher’s debut studio album “Look at Us” in 1965. The single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

—

By Mardi Houn