Kelly Clarkson Covers Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5’ And Channels Every Working Woman In Amazing Music Video

Kelly Clarkson is starting a new ‘9 To 5’ job on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and she totally celebrated her new daytime gig with an incredible cover of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” In the hilarious music video, Kelly is joined by tons of working women as she tests out being a firefighter, a sheriff, an auto mechanic, a waitress and more.

The music video is a part of the first minute of Kelly’s show, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 9. If this is any indication of what’s in store in the new daytime show – we can all get majorly excited.

Kelly has had a big week in daytime news already. On Wednesday, it was revealed that her first guest on her show was meant to be Kevin Hart, but after he was involved in a car accident over the weekend, his friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in to do an interview with Kelly and be her first guest.

In the interview, Dwayne revealed that he had left his honeymoon in Hawaii in order to come out and join Kelly on the show, but was happy to do it to fill in for his longtime friend Kevin. During his stop at “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Dwayne also revealed details about his intimate wedding in Hawaii and how he and his wife Lauren Hashian wanted to have a really close-knit family affair.

Talk about a big premiere week for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”