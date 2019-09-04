Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cuts Honeymoon Short To Fill In For Kevin Hart On ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

Dwayne Johnson is already one of Hollywood’s biggest action heroes, but he just saved the day in real life too.

The superstar took pal Kevin Hart’s slot on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” following a car accident over Labor Day weekend that reportedly left the comedian with major back injuries, Access Hollywood confirms.

Dwayne even cut his honeymoon short to make sure he got there in time, a move which Kelly joked in a new YouTube teaser may have repercussions between her and his new bride, Lauren Hashian.

“His wife probably hates me,” the singer joked to her audience, before welcoming the “Hobbs & Shaw” star as her first guest.

Kevin was hospitalized on Sunday, Sept. 1 after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved into an embankment near Malibu, Calif., according to the California Highway Patrol. Both he and the driver suffered serious injuries and were transported from the scene to receive immediate medical attention. A third passenger was not hurt.

The 40-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. His wife, Eniko Hart, told TMZ the day after the crash that Kevin was “fine” and “awake.”

“He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank God,” she said.

Dwayne was among the many celebrity pals who wished Kevin well after the scary incident. The pair has shared the screen multiple times, from “Central Intelligence” to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its upcoming sequel. They also co-hosted the 2016 MTV Movie Awards.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of him and Kevin riding camels together on set.

“We have a lot more laughing to do together,” he continued. “Love you man. Stay strong.”

See Dwayne’s full interview when “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premieres Monday, Sept. 9.

