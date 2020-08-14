Kelly Clarkson Expertly Claps Back At Troll: ‘Aim Higher Please’

Kelly Clarkson has no time for the haters!

It was announced on Monday that the songstress would be filling in for Simon Cowell as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” as he recovers from a serious injury. Kelly announced the news in an “AGT” memo, which she infused with her signature sense of humor. “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson 😜 You’re welcome in advance!” she teased.

I think I could get used to this! 😉 Just kidding @SimonCowell! Get well soon my friend ❤️ Your @AGT family misses you! #AGT pic.twitter.com/xoffcLO2Fk — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 12, 2020

Fans took to social media to react to the news, and one Twitter user had some unkind words for Kelly in a since-deleted tweet.

“Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place,” they wrote. “no wonder her marriage didn’t work … surprise she has time for her kids … not the good old country girl we fell in love with … it’s all about Kelly being on tv … and no one else … no tears for her … but for her kids.”

The Emmy-winning talk show host responded hours later, writing back on Twitter, “Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please ❤️ https://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

This isn’t the first time Kelly has shown how to lead with love. In July, she shared a sweet statement on Twitter to thank her fans and talk show guests for supporting her through a “challenging” year. ““This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost,” she tweeted. “BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U.”

Back in June, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband and manager Brandon Blackstock after nearly 7 years of marriage. The couple had been quarantining together at their Montana ranch with the two children they share, 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, along with Brandon’s son from a previous marriage, 13-year-old Seth. His daughter Savannah, 18, was quarantining in Florida.

