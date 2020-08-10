Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On ‘America’s Got Talent’ As He Recovers From Back Injury

While Simon Cowell takes a break from “America’s Got Talent” to recover from a serious injury, Kelly Clarkson is stepping in.

The “I Dare You” songstress will be temporarily filling Simon’s spot on the judges’ table as he heals, Access Hollywood can confirm. Kelly will make her debut appearance as a guest judge on Tuesday’s first live show and will return again for the results show on Wednesday.

Kelly announced the news in an “AGT” memo, which she infused with her signature sense of humor. “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson 😜 You’re welcome in advance!” she teased.

Kelly will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

A rep for Simon previously told Access that the “AGT” creator broke his back “in a number of places” while “testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family” over the weekend. He reportedly underwent a six-hour back surgery, and after the procedure, he shared an update for fans on social media.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone.”

Simon’s fellow “AGT” judges were among the many that sent him their best wishes. Heidi shared a photo of her, Howie and Sofia gesturing toward his empty chair on set.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell,” she wrote.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.