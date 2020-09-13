Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About Her Divorce: My Life’s Been A ‘Dumpster’

Kelly Clarkson is keeping things real.

The pop star was on “Sunday Today,” where she got candid with Willie Geist about how life has been for her since news broke that she and her husband of nearly seven years Bandon Blackstock are divorcing.

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster… Personally it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” she said.

The 38-year-old also shared how her friends have been helping her through the situation.

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce,” she admitted. “I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing for everyone involved.”

News broke that the couple was calling it quits in June 2020. The news came a month after the duo put their $10 million Encino, Calif. mansion up for sale.

Kelly and Brandon share daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Brandon also has two other children from a previous relationship.

— Stephanie Swaim