Kelly Clarkson Returning As Host Of 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson was announced as this year’s host for the Billboard Music Awards! It will be the third year in a row the “Stronger” singer is leading the award show after rocking the stage in both 2018 and 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” Kelly said in a statement. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

The 37-year-old singer is known to bring a slew of surprise guests onto the Billboard Awards stage. Last year, Kelly opened the show with a medley of the year’s top hit songs before later performing her then newly-released song “Broken & Beautiful.”

Guest performers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards included Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Madonna and Maluma, BTS with Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, and many more.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29 at 8PM EST.