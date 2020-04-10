Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Crash Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick’s Interview!

Kelly Clarkson’s kids just made her interview with her “Trolls World Tour” co-stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake that much more adorable!

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host is doing her hit daytime talk show from her Montana ranch where she’s self-isolating with her kids, River and Remy and and husband, Brandon Blackstock, and during her interview with Anna and Justin, Kelly’s kiddos made a special appearance. The talk show host was playing a fun game called “Zoom Around The Room” where she and Anna and Justin each had to find something specific within their rooms that matched the producer’s ask – let’s call it a virtual scavenger hunt!

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Thinks Her ‘Awkward Childhood’ With ‘Odd Situations’ Helped Her Be A Talk Show Host

When the three stars had to find something they’re related to, Kelly enlisted River and Remy. River, who was sporting an adorable braid and was totally camera-ready, told Anna, “I love your acting. I love Poppy,” which is Anna’s Troll.

Anna and Justin grabbed their trolls as something they’re related to, but it was clear that Kelly’s kids who gave a heart hi and bye to the group won the zoom.

Kelly has been sharing a ton of fun videos of her family time with her “The Kelly Clarkson Show” fans over the past couple weeks. Earlier this week she showed off a sweet moment where River was being followed by a newborn calf on their ranch, and the fun video also gave a fun look at Kelly’s husband Brandon, who is the ultimate cowboy on their Montana sprawl.

WATCH MORE: Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton Explain Why ‘The Voice’ Is ‘Like A Day Care Backstage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

