Kelly Dodd Can’t Stop Gushing Over New Fiancé Rick Leventhal: ‘Look How Badass That Ring Is’

Kelly Dodd is a taken woman! The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal and the two seemed madly in love.

“I can’t believe I just got engaged !!” Kelly captioned a sweet photo of the two cuddling on an NYC rooftop. “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!!”

The 44-year-old continued the celebration on her Instagram story. “I got engaged! Look at that, it’s a little big,” she said, showing off the massive tear-shaped ring on her finger as she cuddles with her beau.

“You deserve a big ring,” Rick sweetly responded. But Kelly just couldn’t stop gushing over her rock! “Look how badass that ring is. BAM!” she exclaimed, showing it off for the camera.

Kelly and Mark have only been dating for three months, but reports say the two have an undeniable chemistry. The pair had already picked out the wedding date of October 2020 before they were even engaged!

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” the reality star told People. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery…He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring. I couldn’t believe it!”

The exciting news elicited a flood of well-wishes from many different “Real Housewives” stars.

“Congratulations so happy for you both 🎉🎊🎈😍❤️😘🍾🎈,” Teresa Giudice commented on the post.

Kelly’s “RHOC” costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke wrote, “Omg !!!! I’m so happy for you! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow and celebrate !!”

Congrats to the happy couple!