Kelly Kay, Girlfriend Of Late Football Star Spencer Webb, Gives Birth & Names Baby Boy In His Honor

Spencer Webb’s legacy is living on through his newborn son.

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football and TikTok star, gave birth to the couple’s son this week. The proud new mom announced her happy news on Instagram, revealing that she chose a special moniker for the little one to honor his dad’s nickname.

“Spider Webb,” she wrote in her caption, adding that the baby arrived on Thursday.

Kelly cradled her bundle of joy in a series of photos included in her post, showing little Spider snuggled against her chest while draped in an Oregon Ducks blanket – a nod to Spencer’s team.

Celebrities Who Announced Their Pregnancies In 2023: Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan & More! View Gallery

Spider’s birth comes nearly nine months after Spencer died unexpectedly when he slipped and hit his head on rock slides near Triangle Lake, Ore. He was 22 years old.

Kelly revealed her pregnancy just weeks later, sharing on Instagram at the time that she “can’t believe” she’d have to enter parenthood without her longtime love but was encouraged knowing that she’d “have a piece” of Spencer to “keep [her] going.”

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” she wrote. “All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above.”

Kelly gave her social media followers frequent updates on her pregnancy, posting her most recent bump photo just days before Spider’s arrival.

“Someone’s up there, lookin down and lookin out for me 👼🏻🤍” she wrote in her caption.

— Erin Biglow