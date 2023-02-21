Kelly Osbourne Calls Returning Back To Work After Giving Birth The ‘Hardest Thing’

Kelly Osbourne is a working mom.

The first-time mom revealed that she went back to work for the first time after secretly welcoming a baby boy last year with Sid Wilson.

On Sunday, Kelly shared a photo of herself with her makeup artist Kip Zachary of both of them sticking their tongues out. She captioned the post, writing, “I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done.”

The new parents have kept the details about their little bundle of joy’s birth super secretive. Kelly’s mom Sharon Osbourne announced that her daughter had given birth during her appearance on “The Talk UK” on Jan. 3rd.

“They’re doing just so great. So great,” she revealed. “I’m so proud of her,” but she also shared that the new mom “won’t let a picture go out of him.”

Sharon may have shared the news a little prematurely for Kelly’s comfort, she took to her Instagram Story the next day, writing, “I am not ready to share him with the world.”

“It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she wrote.

Just months before announcing that the couple were expecting, Kelly and Sid went public with their relationship.

