Kelly Preston Shares Touching Family Photo Of Late Son Jett Travolta Following World Autism Day

More than a decade after the loss of her son, Kelly Preston is keeping his memory alive.

The “Gotti” actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare and intimate family photo of Jett, her and John Travolta’s firstborn, who died tragically at age 16 during a vacation to the Bahamas.

In the picture, Kelly and John planted kisses on Jett’s cheeks as he laid in bed, smiling.

“To my sweet love, Jett… you are in our hearts forever,” she wrote on Instagram. “I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs💕.”

The timing of Kelly’s post comes in between two significant dates for the Travolta family. April 2 marked World Autism Day, and next Saturday, April 13, would have been Jett’s 27th birthday.

Jett died on January 2, 2009, after having a seizure during a family trip to the Caribbean. Before his death, Kelly and John had long kept private about the teen’s autism, but the couple has shed more light on his life and his medical history in the years since.

In the days following his 2009 passing, the parents told fans in a message on their website that Jett “was the most wonderful son that two parents could ever ask for and lit up the lives of everyone he encountered.”

“We are heartbroken that our time with him was so brief,” they continued. “We will cherish the time we had with him for the rest of our lives.”

