Kelly Ripa Cries On TV As She Reveals Her Kids ‘Won’t Hug’ Her In Self-Isolation

Kelly Ripa is struggling with social distancing!

The host revealed on Wednesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that the stress of the COVID-19 crisis is getting to her family and has caused a rift between her and two of her kids.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now,” she confessed to her co-host Ryan Seacrest, as she held back tears. “I’m not talking to two of them because … just because we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she continued, reportedly on the verge of tears.

“And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Kelly shares three kids with husband Mark Consuelos: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. Their family has been in quarantine together in their New York City home, and she has been shooting her daytime talk show from her house.

She then tried to shrug off the admission, saying, “Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry … Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

Kelly also expressed sympathy that Michael’s graduation from NYU has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel so bad for my son Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks,” adding, “And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons. He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college.”

Still, Ripa recognized that there are people who certainly have it worse off than her.

“And again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is. Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all.”