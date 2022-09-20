Kelly Ripa Has Playdate with Pal Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy

Kelly Ripa is having a girl’s day with her pal Andy Cohen‘s little lady!

On Monday, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a photo of Kelly and his 4-month-old daughter, Lucy, having a playdate on his Instagram Story.

“Two Cuties!” he captioned the snap of the pair posing for the camera.

While Kelly smiled big in the precious pic, Lucy’s big blue eyes opened wide.

WATCH: Andy Cohen Welcomes Second Child, A Baby Girl, Via Surrogate: ‘I’m So Happy’

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have spent a lot of time loving on Andy’s two kids in the past.

The 54-year-old is dad to Lucy, who he welcomed in April, and to his 3-year-old son, Ben.

Before sharing the happy news of his new arrival, the Bravo star posted a nod to the couple, who were playing with Ben, in September 2021.

“He calls Kelly & Mark ‘Mee Maw’ and ‘Pee Paw’…. I call them GILFS,” he captioned the post.

“I can’t believe I just looked at Instagram! MeMaw and PeePaw [love] Ben!” Kelly replied in the comments.

Earlier this month Andy shared another update about his baby girl, posting a picture of her in an adorable blue floral outfit and writing, “She is so bright-eyed & sweet as [pie].”