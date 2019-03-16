Kelly Ripa Has The Best Response To Her Daughter Being Embarrassed About Her Sexy Photo

Kelly Ripa’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom!

The TV host shared a sexy throwback snap with hubby Mark Consuelos on Instagram.

In the pic he has his hand placed on her hip.

#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕

“#tbt 2007 Those hands,” she wrote.

But one person who wasn’t feeling the snap? The couple’s daughter, Lola.

“Is the caption necessary,” Lola commented along with a facepalm emoji.

And Kelly had the best response writing, “gurl bye” along with a waving emoji.

It isn’t the first time Kelly’s raved about her hunky hubby on social media.

“#MCM followed by tired of winter Tuesday. Enjoy the heat,” she wrote next to a shirtless snap of her man. “#daddy.”

And she’s a big fan of throwback photos. In December she shared a sweet photo all the way back from when they went on their honeymoon.

“#tbt 1996 honeymoon in Carpri,” she wrote.

The “Riverdale” star also loves to rave about his wifey on the gram.

“@kellyripa whatever you’re about to ask me, the answer is yes…” he wrote next to a snap of Kelly on what appears to be a boat.

Mark and Kelly are major #RelationshipGoals.

— by Stephanie Swaim

