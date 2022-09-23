Jenna Dewan Pole Dances In Fishnets For Racy ‘Let’s Get Physical’ Trailer (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan isn’t holding back for her new sexy movie role!

The 41-year-old actress stars in the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Let’s Get Physical” where she plays a fitness instructor named Sadie, who leads a double life as a dance teacher during the day and running a sophisticated prostitution ring at night.

In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek look at the movie, Sadie’s fitness class gets raided by police in connection to her promiscuous night work. Fans also get a first look at Jenna rocking multiple risqué outfits and lingerie while in character.

There’s no lack of spiciness in the trailer and Jenna’s character even gets called a “sexed up Mary Poppins” as she claims to “help people connect to their partners in new ways” with more than 95 clients.

The Lifetime movie is inspired by actual events and is executive produced by Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos and Jenna Dewan. Kelly and Mark’s son Michael also stars in the film.

Jenna first gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her impressive pole dancing skills back in August when she showed off her moves in a series of Instagram photos and videos.

“So excited to share this! Executive producing this movie alongside @kellyripa @markcounseulos @lifetimetv was an absolute blast and as you can see starring in this movie and bringing this character to life was fun, spicy and thought provoking…! 😜 I hope you guys have as much fun watching as we did making it! Let’s get physical coming soooooon to @lifetimetv,” she captioned the post.

Jenna also included a snap with Kelly and Mark’s oldest child, Michael, who stars with her in the movie. The up-and-coming actor previously worked alongside his famous dad as the younger version of Mark’s “Riverdale” character, Hiram Lodge.

“Let’s Get Physical” will be released on Lifetime on October 15.

