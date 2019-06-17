Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Walked In On Them Having Sex

Talk about an awkward moment!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola got a very awkward surprise when she walked in on her parents having sex on Father’s Day. The day also happened to be Lola’s 18th birthday, which made for a very unwanted present for the young adult.

During Monday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Mark filled in as guest host for Ryan Seacrest and he spilled the beans on the uncomfortable incident that happened over the weekend.

“We started her day off pretty bad yesterday; it happened again,” The “Riverdale” star shared on the show. “She knocked on our door — our bedroom door.”

“I’m going to be honest: I was not in the mood,” Kelly quipped, noting that they had a house full of people, including her in-laws.

“He was like, ‘But it’s Father’s Day,’ and I was like, ‘All right, that’s not typically — doesn’t conjure up amorous thoughts but OK,'” she explained.

But it didn’t take long for Lola to discover what her parents were up to.

“So she opens the door … and we’re like, ‘Ah, close the door, knock,” Mark recalled.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray!'” Kelly chimed in.

The newly-minted high school graduate later called her famous parents “disgusting” during their Father’s Day brunch.

“We’re eating, and we’re like, “This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,'” Kelly shared, while Mark chimed in, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not,'” Kelly recalled Lola dissing them.

Lola recovered from the awkward encounter enough to wish her parents a good night with a “fire department knock.”

“Poor Lola,” Mark said, as his wife confessed that she made “eye contact” with Lola during the act.