Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Send Off Daughter Lola To College

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola is all grown up.

The mom and dad both shared a snap of Kelly kissing her daughter.

“The nest is getting roomy………” she wrote.

“2 down… 1 to go…” Mark captioned his post.

Fans loved the sweet moment and shared words of support.

“Awe… It’s ok ma, the baby’s still home, and they’ll ALWAYS return to the nest. Our four still need us, and they’re 10 yrs older than yours” one person wrote.

“That’s a genuinely heartwarming picture,” another added.

“Ugh. It’s not easy. All the best to your beautiful daughter,” a third person commented.

Kelly also posted another snap from Lola’s christening.

“#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing)” she captioned the photo.

Lola is set to start at NYU with her brother Michael, according to People.

— By Stephanie Swaim