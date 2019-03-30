Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute To The ‘Finest Man’ Husband Mark Consuelos On His 48th Birthday!

Kelly Ripa is showing her hubby lots of love on his big day!

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host took to Instagram on Saturday, March 30, to pay tribute to husband Mark Consuelos in honor of his 48th birthday. The TV personality shared a slideshow of hunky pics of the actor, plus more with their family and friends, set to Jake Shears’ song “Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man).”

“Happy Birthday to the finest man!” she gushed in her caption. “You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos.” Mark replied to his wife’s heartfelt post in the comment section, writing “Thank you” with multiple red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more celebs also shared kind wishes for the “Riverdale” star. Mark’s castmate Skeet Ulrich even gave him a special shoutout. “Happy Birthday!! Another [year] wiser another year stronger,” he wrote.

Kelly and Mark have been married for 23 years. The longtime couple also has three children together, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16.

Happy birthday, Mark!

— Gabi Duncan