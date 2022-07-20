Kelly Ripa Reveals Why Mark Consuelos Shaving His Head For Summer Didn’t Go As Planned

Mark Consuelos’ plan to beat the heat may be working a little too well! Kelly Ripa teased her husband for shaving his head in the midst of a summer heatwave, telling “Live” co-host Ryan Seacrest that her longtime hubby parting with his locks has had a more extreme effect than he expected.

“Now he’s cold all the time,” she said, pointing out that the actor typically “has a lot of hair” that’s not only “thick” but also “silky.”

Though Kelly admitted that Mark’s decision to part with his signature luscious mane may not have gone exactly as planned, Kelly and Ryan both noted that the new ‘do has accentuated Mark’s chiseled face!

“I guess he’s smizing in this photo,” Kelly teased, as Ryan marveled over the “Riverdale” star’s natural contouring.

“What is he doing with these cheekbones?!” the media personality said. “What kind of angle is that??”

Kelly and Mark, both 51, celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary this year and are known for maintaining a spicy marriage after all these years, but they’re just as candid about the challenges too! And, they’ve have proven that one secret to their successful relationship is to avoid taking themselves too seriously!

The couple are also proud parents of three and love keeping it real with fans when it comes to their family life. With their youngest, son Joaquin, now in college, the “Generation Gap” host recently told Access Hollywood just how much she and Mark are enjoying their newly-empty nest.

In fact, the lovebirds recently enjoyed their first vacation as a twosome in 25 years and Kelly raved over what a blast it was to travel without kids – just don’t tell them that!

“It was heaven on Earth,” Kelly said, explaining that she and Mark realized they had to pretend to be “less excited” and even “bored” when talking to the youngsters about their solo trip.

“Meanwhile, we were not bored at all,” Kelly smiled. “Went to the spa. The spa! I was like, ‘do people go to spas?’ We went there! We got a massage! It was amazing.”

— Erin Biglow